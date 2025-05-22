Body washes up along Etobicoke Creek in Brampton: Peel police

A police cruiser parked near Etobicoke Creek where a body was found on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Sean MacInnes/CTV News)

Peel police say they’re investigating a body that washed up along Etobicoke Creek in Brampton as a suspicious death.

Police tell CTV News Toronto that they received calls just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday about a body that washed up near the Etobicoke Creek next to Loafer’s Lake near Sandalwood Parkway East.

No age or gender has been determined yet, and police say they don’t know how long the body had been in the water.

Peel Region and surrounding GTA areas have experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to flash floods and rising water levels in some areas.

Police say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.