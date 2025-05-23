18-year-old wanted in deadly Brampton shooting now in custody, Peel police say

Peel police say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a young person in Brampton last month is now in custody.
The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death, which occurred on April 23 in the area of Beach Street and Church Street East.
On Thursday, nearly a month later, police confirmed that a male under the age of 18 had been shot and killed that day.
Police also publicly identified a suspect, 18-year-old Damian Walker, who they said may be armed and dangerous.
Peel police confirmed Friday that the suspect, who was wanted for second-degree murder, has been arrested.
“The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation but appear isolated to the individuals involved,” Acting Sgt. Tyler Bell-Morena said in an email to CP24 on Thursday.
