Police seek help finding suspect after 2 women sexually assaulted in Mississauga

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of touching two women’s “buttocks” in separate incidents in Mississauga earlier this month.

The first one happened on the afternoon of May 12 in the area of Churchill Meadows Boulevard and Quiet Creek Drive. Police say a woman in her 30s was walking when an unknown male approached her.

“The suspect made a comment toward her before touching her buttocks and fleeing the area on foot,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

The other incident occurred on the evening of May 17 near Erin Centre Boulevard and Eaglesview Drive. The same man allegedly approached another woman in her 30s, made inappropriate comments and “touched her buttocks.”

“Given the similarities of both incidents and the description provided, it is believed that the same suspect is responsible for both incidents,” police said.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male between 25 and 35 years old, five-foot-eight to six feet tall with a thin build, short black hair, and a long beard. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and prescription-style glasses.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).