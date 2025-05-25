Driver allegedly flees after fiery crash into Brampton home, police say

Emergency crews investigating after a car allegedly crashed into a Brampton home Sunday May 25, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Peel police are investigating after a car reportedly slammed into an electrical box and a house in Brampton, catching fire early Sunday morning.

In an email to CP24, officials say crews were called to a residential home near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive at around 3:46 a.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot, prompting a search by the K9 unit.

Brampton crash The vehicle police say slammed into a Brampton home on Sunday May 25, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The incident is being treated as a fail-to-remain collision, police said.

No injuries have been reported but officials did note the investigation is ongoing.