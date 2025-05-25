Driver allegedly flees after fiery crash into Brampton home, police say

Peel police are investigating after a car reportedly slammed into an electrical box and a house in Brampton, catching fire early Sunday morning.
In an email to CP24, officials say crews were called to a residential home near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive at around 3:46 a.m.
Police say the driver fled the scene on foot, prompting a search by the K9 unit.
The incident is being treated as a fail-to-remain collision, police said.
No injuries have been reported but officials did note the investigation is ongoing.