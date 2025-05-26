1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga, paramedics say

Two people are injured following a collision in Mississauga on Monday morning, paramedics say. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

The collision happened in the area of North Service and Cawthra roads at around 6:45 a.m.

Paramedics say one person is in serious condition while another was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics did not say if both patients were in the same vehicle at the time of the collision, or provide other details about the victims.

Footage from the scene on Monday morning appears to reveal a black SUV and a black Dodge Ram pickup were involved in the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

Paramedics say it took several hours to clear the road.