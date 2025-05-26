Police appeal for info after vehicle struck by projectile on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was struck by a projectile on Highway 410 last month.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Steeles Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on April 28.

“We don’t know from what this projectile was fired from or by whom, and that’s why we’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Monday.

The female driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not injured in the incident, he said.

However, Schmidt noted that the side window of the vehicle was smashed as a result.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-841-5777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).