15-year-old girl still missing nearly one month later

Jillianne Dixon, 15, was last seen in Owen Sound, Ont., on April 28, 2025.

It’s been nearly one month since a 15-year-old girl disappeared in Owen Sound without a trace.

Jillianne Dixon was last seen on April 28 around 8 p.m. in the upper east side area. She was reported missing the following day. Police say she is from Flesherton and has ties in the Greater Toronto Area, specifically Brampton.

The teen is five feet six inches tall with medium-length red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a dark long-sleeved top with light circular designs and dark-coloured socks. She could have a lavender hard-shell Swiss Gear suitcase and leopard-print cross-body bag with her.

“Her family and police remain gravely concerned for her well-being and safety,” Owen Sound Police Service stated in a news release earlier this month.

Anyone with information on Jillianne’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Julie Wyville at 519-376-1234 ext. 1194 or via email. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

CTV News reached out to Owen Sound police for an update on the investigation but did not hear back by the time of publishing.