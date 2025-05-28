Mississauga man arrested in Toronto following shooting in Kanata

The Ottawa Police Service says a Mississauga man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a shooting in Kanata last week.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots on Castlefrank Road near Hazeldean Road at around 4 p.m. Friday. It’s believed three men got into a fight and one of them fired a gun, according to police.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had left, Ottawa police say. No injuries have been reported.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto over the weekend. Police say he is facing several firearm-related offences, including discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a loaded and unlicensed restricted firearm, and careless use and handling of a firearm. Additional charges include assault, resisting arrest, and various breaches under the Firearms Act. He is due in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050.