Driver charged after jackknifed tractor-trailer damages guide rail on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

A truck driver has been charged following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga. (OPP_HSD/ X)

A truck driver is facing charges after a police say a jackknifed tractor-trailer damaged a guide rail in Mississauga and snarled traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street.

Jackknifed tractor trailer: WB collectors #Hwy401/Hurontario St.

No injuries, vehicle has been removed, significant guide rail damage. Lanes have reopened, driver of the truck charged with careless driving. ^ks pic.twitter.com/YMgRMaAcZQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 29, 2025

Police have not released many details of the incident but confirmed that no injuries were reported.

All lanes have reopened and the driver has been charged with careless driving, police said.