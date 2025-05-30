Investigation underway after 2 men stabbed during ‘disturbance’ in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Boylen Road and Telford Way following a May 29 stabbing. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday evening, say paramedics.

The incident happened in the area of Boylen Road and Telford Way, near Derry and Bramalea roads.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called there just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a “disturbance.”

They said officers at the scene found two males with injuries.

The victims were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, but are currently in stable condition, PRP said.

Peel paramedics said they transported two patients in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of this incident and what led up to it, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.