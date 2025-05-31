Child taken to hospital with critical injuries in Mississauga

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A young child was taken to hospital with critical injuries in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

The child was found at 3:36 p.m. by first responders near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, after reportedly wandering away, Peel Regional Police said in a post on X.

Paramedics told CP24 that they responded with several crews after they received reports of a person in the water at around 4:20 p.m.

Police have advised people to avoid the Erindale Park area due to a large police presence.

