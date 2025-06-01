Child dies after being found in the water in Mississauga park: police

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A young child has died after being found in the water at Mississauga’s Erindale Park late Saturday afternoon, police say.

In an email to CTV News Toronto on Sunday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were contacted at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday about a missing child in the area of Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street West.

“The young child was located by first responders and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition,” they said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the child, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead in hospital, PRP said.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, there is no further information to provide,” they wrote.

In a previous post on X, police said they received a medical assist call at 3:36 p.m. on Saturday for a child that had wandered off in that area. They urged people to avoid the Erindale Park area.

MEDICAL ASSIST:

- Mississauga Rd & Dundas St, in Mississauga

- Young child had wandered off

- Located by first responders

- Child transported to local hospital w. critical injuries

- C/R at 3:36 p.m.

- PR250169257 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 31, 2025

Peel paramedics said they were contacted at 4:22 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person in the water and responded with several crews.

They later said that a pediatric patient was found in the water and that they transported them to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The scene of this incident is in the vicinity of University of Toronto’s Erindale campus.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information should contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.