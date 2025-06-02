Man arrested following alleged ‘violent sexual assault’ in Mississauga

Peel police say investigators arrested Ravinder Dhaliwal, 27, of Mississauga on May 7 for sexual assault.

Peel police have arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone who was cleaning his home in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the victim went to the accused’s home on May 6, after she was contacted to “provide cleaning services” through an online platform.

Once inside, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened.

PRP say investigators from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested Ravinder Dhaliwal, 27, of Mississauga on May 7.

He is charged with assault, sexual assault–strangle, forcible confinement, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Dhaliwal was held for bail hearing and appeared at Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the SVU at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.