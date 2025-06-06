Police charge teen driver who allegedly drove stolen vehicle on rims, fled from police in Mississauga

A 17-year-old is facing a dozen charges after police allege they drove a stolen vehicle on rims and then fled from police in Mississauga. (@OPP_HSD/ X)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 17-year-old who allegedly fled from police after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle on its rims in Mississauga is now facing a dozen charges.

According to police, witnesses reported a vehicle driving on its rims in the area of Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, police said the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was located but the driver fled on foot.

Police say the teen, who was wearing a ski mask, was located in a wooded area a short time later and taken into custody.

The suspect cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.