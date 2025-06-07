1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes ‘multiple pedestrians’ in Mississauga

Emergency crews on scene after multiple people were reportedly struck by a vehicle Saturday June 7, 2025 (CTV Toronto photo).

A man is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital after a vehicle allegedly struck two pedestrians in Mississauga late Saturday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive, where Peel paramedics say a vehicle reportedly struck “multiple pedestrians.”

crash The vehicle at the scene of a collision where multiple people were struck (CTV Toronto photo).

Paramedics reveal that a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The occupants of the vehicle, both in their 50s, were also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

crash Emergency crews on scene of the a collision involving multiple pedestrians on Saturday June 7, 2025 (CTV Toronto photo).

Peel police say the vehicle remained on scene, adding that the intersection remains closed for an investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come...