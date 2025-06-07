1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes ‘multiple pedestrians’ in Mississauga

A man is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital after a vehicle allegedly struck two pedestrians in Mississauga late Saturday morning, officials say.
Emergency crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive, where Peel paramedics say a vehicle reportedly struck “multiple pedestrians.”
Paramedics reveal that a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”
The occupants of the vehicle, both in their 50s, were also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Peel police say the vehicle remained on scene, adding that the intersection remains closed for an investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, more details to come...
