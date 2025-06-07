Woman killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter rushed to hospital: police

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (OPP_HSD/X)

A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge is dead and her six-year-old daughter has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Saturday in the eastbound express lanes near James Snow Parkway in Milton.

Police say that’s when the woman’s vehicle struck a guide rail and was then hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, police say her daughter suffered minor injuries.

The four occupants of the other vehicle are unharmed, police say.

The eastbound express lanes are now closed for an investigation.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670.