A man was seriously injured but is expected to survive following a stabbing near Main St. and Nelson St. before 1 p.m. in downtown Brampton.

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in downtown Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Peel paramedics say they were called to the area of Main Street North and Nelson Street East, north of Queen Street West, just before 1 p.m. for an assault.

When they arrived, police and paramedics located a male victim with serious injuries.

Paramedics say he was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.