Mississauga crash leaves man dead, woman critically injured

CP24's Phil Perkins on scene of a fatal collision outside Square One shopping mall with the latest details from emergency crews.

A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after two vehicles collided, causing one to crash into two pedestrians near Square One mall in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive for a vehicle that reportedly struck “multiple pedestrians.”

crash The vehicle at the scene of a collision where multiple people were struck (CTV Toronto photo).

Peel police said two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection, and one “slid into the southeast corner, where two pedestrians were waiting to cross.”

One pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

crash Emergency crews on scene of the a collision involving multiple pedestrians on Saturday June 7, 2025 (CTV Toronto photo).

Police said one driver and six passengers were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not physically injured and remained at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).