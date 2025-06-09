More than $400K of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson airport: CBSA

The Canada Border Service Agency says agents at Toronto’s Pearson airport seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine that was hidden in shoes last month. (X / @CanBorder)

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) says agents at Toronto’s Pearson airport seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine that was hidden in shoes last month.

Border services say they arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana on May 26 after 3.5 kilograms of the drug were discovered inside their luggage.

“The cocaine was found using contraband detection technology,” a CBSA spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in an email.

“Some of the detection technology employed by the CBSA includes ion mobility spectrometry, x-rays and Narcotic Identification Kits. These tools, in combination with the officer’s knowledge, experience, training, enable successful enforcement actions.”

cocaine shoes The Canada Border Service Agency says agents at Toronto’s Pearson airport seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine that was hidden in shoes last month. (X / @CanBorder)

The total value of the cocaine is more than $437,000.

Although the flight originated in Guyana, CBSA says it is unable to disclose the traveller’s citizenship as “an individual’s border and immigration information is considered private and protected by the Privacy Act.”