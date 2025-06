A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Peel Regional Police say they will release details Tuesday about a “transnational drug investigation” that led to an “historic” drug seizure in the region.

More information will be provided by investigators at a news conference at the police service’s Emil V. Kolb Centre on Derry Road.

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah will be on hand at Tuesday’s news conference, along with Ontario’s Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.