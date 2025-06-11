29-year-old Mississauga man facing new charges after being connected with attempted murder, kidnapping investigation: police

Muhammad Asif, a 29-year-old from Mississauga was charged with several Criminal Code offences. (Peel Regional Police)

A 29-year-old man charged in an intimate partner violence investigation this spring was re-arrested in connection with an attempted murder and kidnapping case in Mississauga.

The suspect allegedly used a firearm during an intimate partner violence incident that occurred on April 15, police say.

Peel police say they seized a 9mm handgun along with an undisclosed quantity of drugs from the accused’s home and vehicle after executing a search warrant.

Muhammad Asif, of Mississauga, was charged with several offences, including uttering threats, two counts each of possession for the purpose of opioids and schedule 1 cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, among others.

Following Asif’s arrest, police identified him as a suspect wanted in a kidnapping and attempted murder incident that occurred on March 9 near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Mavis Road in Mississauga. They add they subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

Asif was re-arrested on June 2 and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder, police say.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.