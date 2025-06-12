Alleged butter thief nabbed yellow-handed

Butter is seen on the shelves of a grocery store in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A man who allegedly stole $600 worth of butter from an Orangeville store is behind bars.

Provincial police say they were summoned when a man recognized as the person who had fled with $600 dollars worth of butter on May 28, returned to the scene of the creamy crime on June 5.

The store’s security personnel recognized the butter connoisseur from his previous visit and held him until police arrived.

A 31-year-old Brampton man has been charged with theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville