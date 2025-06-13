ADVERTISEMENT

SIU investigating Brampton collision involving Peel police car that left cyclist seriously injured

By Bryann Aguilar

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 67-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a Peel police cruiser while riding his bicycle in Brampton on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened near the Highway 410 north off-ramp to Queen Street at noon.

A Peel police officer in a cruiser made a right turn onto Queen Street and hit a cyclist travelling west on the south side, the SIU said.

The cyclist was subsequently taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU has assigned two investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to the case.

The agency, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.