SIU investigating Brampton collision involving Peel police car that left cyclist seriously injured

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 67-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a Peel police cruiser while riding his bicycle in Brampton on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened near the Highway 410 north off-ramp to Queen Street at noon.

A Peel police officer in a cruiser made a right turn onto Queen Street and hit a cyclist travelling west on the south side, the SIU said.

The cyclist was subsequently taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU has assigned two investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to the case.

The agency, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.