OPP are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (OPP)

A driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred on Highway 9 at Mount Pleasant Road just before 5 p.m.

One driver died at the scene while another sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 9 is closed between Highway 50 and Mount Pleasant Road for the investigation.