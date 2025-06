Chief of Peel Regional Police Nishan Duraiappah speaks to the media near the scene of a police-involved shooting at the departures area of terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Peel police say they will be providing details on a major investigation into an “organized criminal network” that has been linked to extortion and violent crimes within the towing industry.

The update on the investigation, dubbed Project Outsource, will be held at 11 a.m. in Brampton.

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah will be on hand for the news conference.