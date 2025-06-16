‘Violent’ crime group linked to extortion attempts and dozens of staged collisions in GTA, police say

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE4. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

Peel police say they have dismantled a “violent” criminal organization that is responsible for a series of extortions, frauds, and tow truck-related offences in the region.

Details of the probe, dubbed Project Outsource, were announced at a news conference in Peel Region on Monday morning.

Police say 18 people have been arrested and are facing nearly 100 charges, including extortion, participating in and instructing a criminal organization, and staged collision offences.

The investigation was launched in July 2024 by the police service’s extortion investigation task force. The probe was initiated in response to a rise in violent extortions across the region of Peel that targeted members of the South Asian community, police said Monday.

“Our investigators identified a specific Brampton-based group believed to be behind a significant portion of these crimes as well as offences in the towing industry,” Det. Brian Lorette told reporters at Monday’s news conference.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters that members of the group attempted to extort “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from members of the community and staged “dozens” of collisions on GTA roadways in an effort to defraud insurance companies.

“In total, those fraudulent claims exceed $1 million for this particular investigation,” he said.

Lorette would not provide specific information about the incidents uncovered during the investigation but said the staged collisions were “fraudulent in every aspect.”

“They start at the planning stage. These are collisions that are often happening on our roadways, which obviously have a public safety impact, sometimes including police, ambulance and fire attending the scene,” he said.

“They continue to fraud all the way through the reporting and through the insurance industry to reap the material benefits of the fraud.”

Police said an estimated $4.2 million worth of assets was seized as part of the probe, including 18 tow trucks, four high-end personal vehicles, and five stolen vehicles. Six firearms, 600 rounds of ammunition, and $45,000 in Canadian currency was also seized.

The seizures occurred during the execution of a series of search warrants in Peel Region, Caledon, York Region, and Toronto on June 10, he added. Police noted that the investigation was conducted with the assistance of other GTA police forces, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“This investigation is still ongoing and we anticipate further arrests and charges,” Lorette said.

“We believe the guns and tow trucks seized during this investigation as well as the arrests made will have a significant impact on our region as well as across the GTA and throughout Canada.”