2 Brampton men charged in ‘prolific’ $300K LCBO theft ring, police say

25-year-old Anuj Kumar (left) and 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh charged by Peel police in connection to $300K LCBO theft ring.

Peel Regional Police say they have charged two men from Brampton in connection with a series of organized retail thefts targeting LCBO locations across the region — with losses totalling an estimated $300,000.

It’s unclear when these thefts took place or how many stores were targeted but as a result of the investigation, officials say they have laid a combined total of 35 charges against two individuals.

Anuj Kumar, 25, is alleged to be the primary suspect in an “extensive number of thefts” while Simarpreet Singh, 29, is also accused of participating in the “coordinated crimes,” police say.

Investigators with the 21 Division Community Intervention Response Team say all charges are related to theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and drug offences.

Both accused were held for bail hearings.

Officials note more arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.