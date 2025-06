A Toronto police officer has been sentenced to 12 months probation in connection with the 2021 assault of Chadd Facey, a 19-year-old man who later died.

Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty at the time of the assault, was convicted back in November. The judge found that she was not able to say for certain whether the assault contributed to Facey’s death.

Au’s sentence, which includes a three-year weapons ban, was handed down in a Brampton courtroom Wednesday.

More details to come…