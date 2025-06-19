On-duty Toronto police officer in serious condition after collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

OPP say a Toronto police officer taking part in a motorcade training exercise was injured following a collision on Highway 403.

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after colliding with a tractor-trailer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 403 in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Dundas Street around 3:15 p.m.

Peel paramedics told CP24 the officer is in serious condition. Toronto police said the officer’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

“We’re thinking of our officer and wishing him a full and speedy recovery,” Toronto police said in a post on social media.

— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 19, 2025

A high-level Toronto police source told CP24 the officer, a veteran member of the Motor Squad who has been on the job for more than 30 years, suffered a laceration to his face.

The source said the officer got caught under the truck, and the axle hit him, almost cracking his helmet in half. Images from the scene show the police motorcycle wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.

Hwy. 403 collision A police motorcycle and a truck involved in a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

The officer is awake and conscious but in a lot of pain, the source said, adding that he is currently in a neck brace at a Hamilton hospital.

Const. Stephanie Miceli, a media relations officer for the Toronto police, confirmed to CP24 and CTV News Toronto that the officer is a member of the Motor Squad and was on duty at the time of the incident.

She also said that the officer was part of a training exercise on Lake Shore Boulevard earlier this afternoon.

The source said the training was for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

“It wasn’t raining, or there weren’t any other situations along with that. And again, that’s all part of the ongoing investigation to try to figure out exactly what all the vehicles were doing leading up to and prior to the collision,” Schmidt said.

“Obviously, we’ll be looking at all factors - human factors, mechanical factors, issues with the vehicles and what was going on.”

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed for the investigation.

“The collision investigation, I suspect, will take some time, as we’re trying to collect as much evidence as we can before any of the vehicles are moved,” Schmidt said.