Driver falls asleep at the wheel, drives into pond along Mississauga highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver sustained minor injuries after they fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a pond in Mississauga.
In a post on social media, OPP shared video of the aftermath, where what appears to be a small, white car, is seen inside a pond along Highways 401 and 407.
The videos also show the car with severe damage as it is removed from the pond by a tow truck crane.
Police say the driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with careless driving.
