Driver falls asleep at the wheel, drives into pond along Mississauga highway

A vehicle is pulled out of a pond off Highway 401 in Mississauga by Ontario Provincial Police after a woman allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver sustained minor injuries after they fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a pond in Mississauga.

In a post on social media, OPP shared video of the aftermath, where what appears to be a small, white car, is seen inside a pond along Highways 401 and 407.

The videos also show the car with severe damage as it is removed from the pond by a tow truck crane.

Police say the driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with careless driving.