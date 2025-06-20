Man dies in hospital after shooting in Brampton

A man is dead after a shooting in Brampton Friday afternoon. Peel police and paramedics received a call around 5:45 p.m. for a shooting.

Peel police and paramedics received a call around 5:45 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Rutherford Road South and Selby Road, east of Kennedy Road.

It appears that the shooting took place at an auto body repair shop.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released. Police say the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately clear.