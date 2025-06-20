Mississauga teacher facing charges after police say students were assaulted, forcibly confined to room

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A Mississauga teacher is facing charges after police say four students were assaulted and forcibly confined to a room.

According to police, the allegations involve incidents that occurred during the 2024-2025 school year at a Peel District School Board school located in the area of Atwater Avenue and Cawthra Road in Mississauga.

“The teacher physically moved four students into a room and forcibly confined them, preventing them from leaving,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

As a result of the investigation, police said 36-year-old David Szybalski has been charged with four counts of assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courthouse at a later date.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

The Peel District School Board confirmed to police that the teacher is currently suspended “pending the outcome of the court process.”

Police have not identified the school where the accused was employed during the time of the alleged offences.

“Given the nature of the incident and the vulnerability of those involved, investigators are concerned there may be additional victims,” police said in the news release.

“Anyone with information, or who believes they or someone they know may have been affected, is urged to contact police.”