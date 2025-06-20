Police searching for senior who allegedly took photos of children at Brampton park

Police are searching for a senior who allegedly approached children and took their photographs at a park in Brampton on two separate occasions.

Peel Regional Police say they received two reports of a man speaking to children at a park near 950 North Park Drive this month.

According to police, the man allegedly asked the children where they lived and whether they wanted to go with him.

One time, police said the man was seen walking with an elderly woman and an adolescent girl in the Meridian Road area.

“The interactions made the children uncomfortable and they reported the incidents to trusted adults,” Friday’s news release reads.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 60 and 70 years old with a thin build and a white, medium-length beard. They add that he was wearing a kurta pajama, a black vest and a turquoise or green turban.

“While no criminal offences have been alleged, investigators would like to speak with the individuals involved to understand the nature and intent of the interactions,” officials wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.