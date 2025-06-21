78‑year‑old Brampton man charged after ignoring construction flagger on Highway 17

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is shown on an officer.

A 78‑year‑old Brampton man has been charged with stunt driving after he allegedly ignored a construction site flagger on Highway 17 west of Marathon Ont.

OPP say they received a complaint on Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m.

The man was charged with driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt (excessive speed) and failing to obey a traffic control stop sign.

Police did not name the driver but say they suspended his licence for 30 days and impounded the car for 14 days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on Aug. 11.

