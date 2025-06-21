Hit-and-run in Caledon sends boy to hospital

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File Photo/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo Credit: Bobb Barratt)

A boy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Caledon Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a call at 2 p.m. for a collision in the area of Mayfield Road and Petch Avenue, west of McLaughlin Road.

A young male riding a motorized scooter was struck by a westbound vehicle, OPP say.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say the driver did not remain at the scene. No description of the suspect vehicle has been released.

They are asking anyone with information to call 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.