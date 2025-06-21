Hit-and-run in Caledon sends boy to hospital

A boy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Caledon Saturday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say they got a call at 2 p.m. for a collision in the area of Mayfield Road and Petch Avenue, west of McLaughlin Road.
A young male riding a motorized scooter was struck by a westbound vehicle, OPP say.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP say the driver did not remain at the scene. No description of the suspect vehicle has been released.
They are asking anyone with information to call 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.