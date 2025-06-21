Police charge Mississauga man in sex assaults of girls under 16

Police in Peel region say they have charged a 28‑year‑old Mississauga man with multiple sex offences following an investigation into online encounters with girls under the age of 16.

It’s alleged that between September 2024 and June 2025, the suspect using the online name “‑PoloPapi‑” engaged in sexual relations with multiple female victims underage.

On Wednesday, police arrested Carlos Galeano and laid several charges including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, breach of probation order and assault.

Galeano has appeared in Brampton court for a bail hearing.

Police say they believe there “may be additional victims” and are urging anyone with information to call the SVU at 905‑453‑2121 ext 3460.

Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).