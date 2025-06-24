Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brampton.

Police say a female is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday evening.

Peel Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the woman, who is 27 years old, was struck just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Orchard Drive.

They say they took the female pedestrian to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries to the lower extremities.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and westbound lanes of Steeles Ave. are closed at Kennedy Road South.