2 suspects wanted in connection with Mississauga carjacking: police

Peel police are searching for two people following a carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.

In a release, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say on June 19, just before 6 p.m., two suspects approached the victim and demanded the keys to his luxury vehicle after he arrived home in the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road West.

Police say the victim feared for his safety, so he complied and gave them the keys.

One suspect allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle, while the other returned to what police say was a stolen vehicle the pair had arrived in.

Both suspects fled and the victim was not physically injured, police say.

PRP describe the first suspect as a white male, about six feet tall, with a medium build and short, brown hair.

The second is described by police as a male with a light complexion, about five feet nine inches tall, also with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.