Driver and 5 passengers escape bus fire in Mississauga

A firefighter douses the back of a MiWay bus that caught fire on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (CTV News)

No one was injured when a MiWay bus caught fire on Tuesday night.

Irene McCutcheon with the City of Mississauga said it happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and The Chase, west of Mississauga Road, at 6 p.m.

McCutcheon said there were five passengers on board the bus at the time.

“The operator ensured the safety of themselves and all five passengers. Everyone evacuated safely from the vehicle. Everyone evacuated safely from the vehicle,” she said in a statement.

Images at the scene show the back of the bus badly burned.

The cause of the fire is unknown. McCutcheon said the bus was towed to a transit garage for investigation.

“MiWay thanks the operator and operations staff who provided incident support and fire and police for their timely response,” she added.