An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 403 is closed in Mississauga this morning for a police investigation.

The westbound lanes of the highway are shut down at Mavis Road, including the ramp from northbound Mavis Road to westbound Hwy. 403.

Police said one person was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear when the highway will fully reopen.