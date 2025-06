An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 403 has reopened in Mississauga this morning for a police investigation.

The westbound lanes of the highway were shut down at Mavis Road for several hours after police said a pedestrian was struck on the highway.

One person was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes of the highway reopened at around 10:40 a.m.