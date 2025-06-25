Man shot by police in Brampton

Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being shot by police in Brampton.

Peel police said they received a call at 9:50 a.m. in the area of Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Officers responded to the call and an adult man was subsequently shot by police, they said.

There was no immediate information about the nature of the call.

No officers were injured and police said the incident has been “contained.”

Peel police are advising people to avoid the area for the time being as there is a large police presence for the investigation.