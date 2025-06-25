Suspect vehicle wanted in Brampton homicide set ablaze in Cambellville, Ont., Peel police say

Police tape surround shops at an automotive complex in Brampton following a shooting on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Peel police are appealing to the public for information about the fatal shooting of a man at his workplace in Brampton last week.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Sharnpreet Singh was shot and killed at an automotive complex where he worked near Rutherford Road South and Kennedy Road shortly before 6 p.m. on June 20.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide was found later that evening, police said. The dark-coloured sedan was discovered after it was set ablaze near Milburough Townline and Campbellville Road in Campbellville, Ont.

The suspects, according to police, likely fled the area on foot.

“Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area that evening, particularly motorists with dashcam footage or residents with surveillance cameras, to review their recordings and report any suspicious activity,” the news release read.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121.