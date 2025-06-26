3 boys charged in violent smash-and-grab robberies in Mississauga and Brampton

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Three teenagers, including one from Nova Scotia, are suspected to be behind three smash-and-grab robberies in Mississauga and Brampton earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened between Jan. 19 and Feb. 4 and the suspects targeted jewelry stores located inside malls.

Allegedly armed with hammers and pry bars, the suspects smashed display cases inside the stores and removed merchandise “with no regard for the safety of customers and employees,” police said.

The suspects then drove away in a stolen car.

As a result of an investigation, police identified and arrested the suspects. They have also located the vehicle used in the robberies.

The suspects are a 16-year-old Toronto boy, a 16-year-old Kitchener boy and a 17-year-old Nova Scotia boy who all cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of them are facing charges of robbery and disguise with intent. The Nova Scotia teen is facing an additional two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The Kitchener teen is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a sentence of disposition. The charges have not been tested in court.

“Two of the accused were on court ordered release forms in relation to previous various violent offences,” police said.

They added that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges could be coming.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).