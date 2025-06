Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Brampton on Wednesday night. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)

A man is in hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

The incident occurred near Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but said there is no active threat to members of the public.