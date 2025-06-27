3 suspects sought after attempted abduction of 2 women in Mississauga

Police say this vehicle was used in an attempted abduction in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are searching for three suspects who they say tried to abduct two women in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Police said the women were walking in the area of Britannia Road West and Queen Street South at 10:20 p.m. when the male suspects approached them.

They allegedly attempted to engage with the women and lure them to their vehicle.

“The victims became fearful and ran away but were chased by the suspects on foot, who then attempted to take control of them,” police said.

The victims later told police that one of the suspects may have been armed with a gun.

Police said a passerby interrupted the suspects, prompting them to drive away. The victims were not physically injured.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a newer-model, light-coloured Audi SUV. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Friday.

Investigators do not have specific descriptions of the suspects, only that they are males of unknown race, of average height, wearing black clothing, and their faces are covered by balaclavas.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspects to call 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).