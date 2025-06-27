Brampton father and son facing 116 charges in connection with LCBO thefts

Daniel Stuckey and his son Dylan are facing theft charges in Brampton. (Peel Police Service)

A 55-year-old man and his 32-year-old son are facing 116 charges in connection with LCBO thefts in Brampton.

Peel police said in May, their officers, in collaboration with the LCBO Organized Crime Investigative Unit, began looking into two men who allegedly targeted individuals and businesses along Steeles Avenue between Kennedy and Dixie Roads.

As a result of their investigation dubbed Project Bloodline, they arrested Daniel Stuckey and Dylan Stuckey earlier this week.

Daniel has been charged with 22 offences, including 11 counts of theft under $5,000 and seven counts of breach of probation.

Meanwhile, police laid 94 charges against his father, including 10 counts of wearing a disguise with intent, 48 counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of robbery.

Police said Dylan was also wanted on four warrants in Halton and Niagara.

“At the time of their arrest, both Dylan and Daniel Stuckey were already charged with numerous offences and were also subject to multiple probation orders,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Peel police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement, “Our goal with Community Safety and Wellbeing has always been to eliminate crime before it harms our communities and use practices that decrease re-offenses. With Project Bloodline, we have done exactly that.”

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).