Masked suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Mississauga

Police are on the scene of a jewelry store robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (CTV News)

Peel police are investigating a jewelry store robbery in a mall in Mississauga on Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call for a smash-and-grab at Erin Mills Town Centre just after 6 p.m.

Multiple masked suspects armed with hammers smashed glass display cases, took an unknown quantity of jewelry and fled in a vehicle, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Police clarified that no shots were fired during the robbery and said witnesses probably heard hammers hitting glass.

They do not have suspect information at this time.