Peel police issue Canada-wide warrant for man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

64-year-old Ervin Binns is seen in this photo released by Peel Regional Police.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 64-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Peel Regional Police said Ervin Binns is wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of probation.

He is described as mixed race, five-foot-seven, approximately 185 pounds, with a light complexion and short hair. Police said he has a Caribbean accent.

Investigators did not release further details about the allegation.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).