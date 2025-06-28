Peel police seek Montreal man wanted in intimate partner violence investigation

A Montreal man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation is believed to have access to firearms and is considered dangerous, Peel police say.

A woman contacted police on Thursday after allegedly receiving multiple communications from the man throughout the day.

Police said she feared for her safety.

As a result, police are looking for 28-year-old Jaedyn Mills from du St.-Laurent, Montreal. He is wanted for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and failure to comply with a release order.

“Investigators have reason to believe that Jaedyn Mills has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, members of the public are asked to dial 911 and to not approach,” police said in a news release on Saturday, adding that they are also concerned for his well-being.

Mills is described as five-foot-11, 165 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes, dreads with gold tips, and unshaven, and he has tattoos “rip Maurice Anthony mills 64” on his right forearm and “MAKAVELI” on his left forearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 4990 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).